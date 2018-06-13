The Police Command in Jigawa on Wednesday assured residents of the state of adequate security during the forthcoming Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Abdu Jinjiri, gave the assurance during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Jinjiri said the command had taken proactive measures to ensure a hitch-free and peaceful celebration in the state.

He explained that the command had increased its patrol teams on major roads in order to maintain law and order during the festive period.

“We’ve increased patrols in nooks and crannies across the five Emirate Councils in the state for surveillance in order to contain any security threat.

“Adequate personnel will be stationed at prayer grounds, durbar routes, children’s parks and other places of public interest,” he said.

Jinjiri said police personnel would also be deployed to strategic locations in the state including suspected crime spots.

According to him, mobile and conventional policemen had been put on alert at the command’s headquarters in case of eventualities.

Jinjiri further said that the command had already issued “Operational Order” to all its divisions and units concerning the celebration.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Zama, has also directed all the DPOs in the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state to intensify patrol in their respective areas,” he said.

The command’s spokesman appealed to Islamic faithful to cooperate with security personnel and comply with parking arrangements in prayer grounds for their safety.

Jinjiri also urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security formation.