The Osun State Government says it has concluded plans to provide free train ride for its indigenes from Lagos to Osogbo during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Commissioner for Industries, Commerce and Co-operatives, Mr Ismaila Jaiyeoba-Alagbada, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Osogbo.

According to the commissioner, the train is expected to leave the Iddo Terminus of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Lagos, on Thursday for Osogbo.

Jayeoba-Alagbada further explained that the train would leave Osogbo for Lagos after the celebration on June 18.

The commissioner enjoined indigenes of the state coming to Osun to make use of the opportunity of the free trip.

“We wish to inform indigenes of Osun, who are resident in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo, that as usual, this government has concluded all necessary arrangements to make this year’s festival as comfortable as possible for them by making available our free train.

“We urge our people to take advantage of this trip as well to avail themselves of our various developmental projects that have changed the face of Osun,” Jaiyeoba-Alagbada said.