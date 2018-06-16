The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), has asked the Muslims to imbibe the spirit of religious tolerance in order to coexist harmoniously with adherents of other religious faiths.

He gave the advice as he felicitated with the faithful across the country on the completion of the fasting period month of Ramadan.

In a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, the traditional ruler regarded Ramadan as the month of purity and faithfulness for Muslims all over the world.

He, therefore, admonished them to continually abstain from any act of ungodliness.

Oba Ogunwusi said, “These are my heartfelt greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Yorubaland, across the continent of Africa and all over the world.

“I fervently believe you all have fulfilled the spiritual obligations attached to the holy Ramadan and come out with renewed spiritual energy, purified heart of kindness and forgiveness.”

“You must rededicate yourselves to the service of Almighty Allah and humanity, purify your souls, repent on your wrongdoings, observe self-sacrifices, and devote your attention to ensuring peaceful coexistence with members of other religious sects as all human beings serve one single God,” he added.

The Spiritual leader of Yorubaland is currently on a two-week peace and unity visit to Brazil, and he is being accompanied by an entourage of scores of people, including 17 notable Yoruba traditional rulers.

Others are scholars, priests, as well as members of the Herbal Therapy Society of Nigeria.