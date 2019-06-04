<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has advised Muslim faithful across the country to place the national interest above personal gains.

Oba Ogunwusi made the call on Tuesday in his Palace in Ile-Ife, when he received the Muslim Community in the area who paid him courtesy visit, after the two Rakat Ramadan prayer service.

The Ooni said that the just concluded Ramadan was filled with blessings and lessons for those who could enhance peaceful coexistence among all individuals.

“Now that the period known for core worship and abstinence from sins is over, we must continue to live that good life and keep seeking the face of God Almighty for Nigeria to live in peace,” Ooni said.

While commenting on the country’s current security challenges, the monarch prayed for the restoration of peace across Nigeria.

He said that the country would be a better place for all if citizens agreed to live in peace and harmony.

Earlier in his sermon at Ife Muslim praying ground, the Chief Imam of Ife Muslim Community, Alhaji Abdul-Samih Abdul-Ahmid, thanked Almighty Allah for giving Muslims the opportunity to witnessed the 2019 Ramadan.

Abdul-Ahmid urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the fear of Almighty Allah which he said was the basis for the just concluded fasting.

He said: “Now that the holy month of Ramadan is over for this year, we must not return to those sins we abandoned before the month of Ramadan.

“According to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), it is not for us to be holy for 29 or 30 days and then return to unholy practices afterwards, we must know that we cannot fool Allah by lies and pretence.”

The cleric attributed the rising cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, sexual harassment, money laundry and human trafficking among other crimes to lack of the fear of Allah.

He advised Muslim faithful to uphold the tenet of the five pillars of Islam among which is the just concluded Ramadan fast.