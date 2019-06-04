<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, on Tuesday in Abuja, urged Muslims to sustain prayers beyond the Ramadan, for peaceful coexistence in the country.

Secretary-General of the union, Dr Mike Ike-Ene, made the call in an interview with newsmen as the teachers felicitated with Muslim faithful in the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

He called on Muslims to remain steadfast in their prayers to enable the country to overcome challenges confronting it stressing, “I want, on behalf of NUT and teachers all over the country to congratulate our colleagues, our Muslim brothers, who have taken it upon themselves to join and complete the fasting. It is a thing of joy, because they have been in prayer for this country, this country deserves and needs prayers in all angles for peace, love and unity to be sustained”.

According to Ike-Ene, once these elements are in place, there would be development in the country and there would not be insurgency, Boko Haram, robbery or kidnapping.

He, therefore, encouraged the Muslims to sustain the tempo of prayers, saying “Islam teaches peace, love, tolerance and understanding and where these are sustained, there will be no discrimination. No one will remember whether you are from the North or West or South-South or anywhere”.

The secretary-general also appreciated Allah for making the Muslim faithful overcome to all hurdles, and advised that Christians to also pray for peaceful coexistence in the country adding, “It is the same blood that we have, so we should understand that we are one Nigeria and as a result, we should join hands to move the country to the next level”.

Similarly, Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace, COFP, has called on Nigerians to embrace peace and promote peaceful coexistence in their communities as Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

Executive Director of the foundation, Rev. Sister Agatha Chikelue said that the need to embrace peace, love and unity was imperative if Nigeria would record progress.

According to her, “The COFP wishes to send greetings of peace and love to all our Muslim brothers and sisters as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr. We also use this medium to call on all Nigerians to embrace peace, respect our differences, defend human rights and values and promote peaceful coexistence in our communities. Let us not forget that we are stronger together and that our strength lies in our diversities. May the Almighty God grant us peace and prosperity; God bless Nigeria”.

In Abuja, an Islamic cleric, Alhaji Ambali Rabiu, advised Muslims to imbibe the habit of generosity, sharing and supplications at all times.

Rabiu, who is the Chief Imam, Yoruba Muslims Community, Tungamaje, Federal Capital Territory, gave the advice on Tuesday at Eid-el-Fitr Praying Ground, Tungamaje urging all faithful to respect humanity, show mercy and kindness to people.

According to the cleric, Eid-el-Fitr is all about generosity, sharing, giving, supplications, respecting humanity, showing mercy and kindness to people and generally preserving mankind stressing that these lessons should be imbibed by Muslims and all Nigerians, not only during the period of festival but at all times.

Rabiu said that Eid-el-Fitr signified period of kindness and sharing of food items to people who had no hope of feeding themselves pointing out that Muslims must share food items with their poor neighbours, who could not afford to buy food for the celebration.

“It is very important for Muslims to embrace the spirit of sharing and generosity because Allah blesses those who assist and share with the indigent”, Rabiu said.