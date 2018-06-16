The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting, while calling on the federal government for quick approval of the new minimum wage.

Urging every Muslims to fully imbibe the virtues of Eid-el-Fitr, the union said government could only make workers’ load lighter by quickly approving the demand of organised labour for a new national minimum wage.

In a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba, NLC said: “In the midst of harrowing general inflation, Nigerian workers have soldiered on in self-denial, dedication and diligence as partners in the onerous mission of nation building.”

He urged all Nigerians to intensify prayers for national peace and work towards a violence-free and credible elections, as the next year’s general elections draws near, adding: “It is our prayer that in the 2019 elections, the will of the Nigerian electorate will prevail, be respected and the blessings of Eid-el-Fitr will abide with us.

“We congratulate all Muslim workers and indeed the Nigerian Muslim community for successfully concluding the observance of the holy month of Ramadan.”