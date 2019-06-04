<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As Nigerian Muslims celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr, Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, has said that the nation would be great if its citizens adhered to the teachings contained in the Holy books.

Lalong, in a message on Tuesday in Jos, urged Nigerians to be faithful to their religious beliefs so as to attract the blessings of the Almighty on earth and in the hereafter.

The message, which was signed by Solomon Gujor, Deputy Director (Press and Public Affairs), called on Muslims to pray for peace and rapid development of Plateau and Nigeria.

He also urged the Muslim faithful to use the period to offer prayers for unity, prosperity and healing of the nation.

He said: “All Muslims must put into practice lessons learned during the Ramadan period; they must all love everyone and learn to share with the less privileged in the society as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed.

“If every citizen upholds and practices the teachings from our Holy book, peace and tranquility will reign supreme in the society.”

Lalong pledged his determination to bequeath enduring legacies to the next generation in line with the administration’s focus of promoting peace, economic growth and running a transparent government.

The governor, however, called on those celebrating to observe the laws of the land and also obey traffic regulations as they traverse Jos and other cities in the course of the celebration.