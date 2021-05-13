The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday, assured Muslims, Christians and all residents of state of their safety.

The governor, who spoke at Government House at the occasion commemorating this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, said that his administration had put all safety measures in place to ensure that nobody living in the state was harmed.

Describing the insecurity in the state as surmountable, Uzodinma said that the people of the state were religiously tolerant.

He said that his administration would not tolerate religious bickering or ethnic disintegration.





The governor said, “I congratulate you on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr and urge you to go about your lawful businesses here in Imo State without fear of molestation. See Imo State as your home. Do not be deterred by the pockets of violence we have witnessed in the last we months.

“As a responsible government, we are committed to protecting the lives of everybody living in the state, weather indigene or non indigene. Your safety is assured and equally continue to see us as your brothers and sisters.”

Uzodinma said that he was committed to a united Nigeria, urging Muslims to continue to pray for the unity and the progress of the country.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome the current insecurity ravaging parts of the country, even as he said that the country was safe under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.