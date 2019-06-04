<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has ordered Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and state Commissioners of Police to ensure security in all prayer grounds and other public places nationwide.

The IG said on Monday Nigerians must, however, remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the police during the break.

This is just as the Christian Association of Nigeria on Monday rejoiced with the Muslim faithful, saying, “It is our prayer that the celebration will be free of any terror or suicide bombers’ attack.”

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the police expressed its readiness to intensify security at prayer grounds, recreation centres and sensitive locations.

Mba said, “The IG has assured Nigerians of adequate security before, during and after the celebration in all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“To this end, the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of zones and state commands nationwide have been directed to intensify security in all Eid prayer grounds and other sensitive locations, including recreation centres, public highways, public utilities and critical infrastructure.”

The CAN leadership, in a statement by its acting General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, also called on elected leaders to embrace fairness, equity and justice in their appointments and governance.