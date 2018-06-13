The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered massive deployment of personnel throughout the country for the Eid-El-fitr celebration.

The Force spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, an assistant commissioner of police, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said Mr Idris directed Zonal AIGs and Commissioners of police in charge of zones and states commands to beef up security.

Mr Moshood said they are also expected to beef up security at all Eid praying grounds and other venues of celebration throughout the country.

“This operation will cover recreation centres, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities,” he said.

He said Federal Highway patrol Teams and Anti-Crime patrols have been deployed along major roads and Highways throughout the country.

“They are under strict instruction to be civil, polite and firm in carrying out their duties,” he said.

He said police visibility patrols and surveillance would be maintained, raiding of criminal hideouts, black spots currently ongoing throughout the country.

The spokesperson said that this was aimed at removing criminal elements from the society, adding that it would be sustained all through the period of the celebration and beyond.

“The Nigeria Police Force is hereby imploring members of the public to cooperate with police personnel deployed in their localities.

“The Inspector-general of police once again wishes the Muslim faithful and all Nigerians happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration,” he said.