The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has cautioned youths against being used by selfish politicians to cause breach of the peace in the country.

Tambuwal made the call in a special Sallah message to Muslims in Sokoto on Friday.

He noted that 2019 politicking has commenced with many politicians strategising on ways to secure political gains, hence the need for them to be vigilant.

“Use your intelligence on productive means capable of contributing to the country’s development and run away from unscrupulous politicians who want to use you to foment trouble.

“You should strive towards ensuring peace and progress in the polity and refrain from engaging in all forms of violence,” he said.

Tambuwal stressed the need for Nigerians to be vigilant and refuse to be polarised along ethnic and religious lines.

He urged people to live in peace irrespective of ethnic and religious differences for the progress of the country.

”We must focus on enhancing the progress of Nigeria and her budding democracy by ensuring that only those who have our collective interest are given the privilege of leadership,’’ he said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment towards improving the lives of the people through viable projects in health, education and agriculture, among others.

Tambuwal congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan fast and urged them to imbibe the lessons learnt during the period.

He therefore called on wealthy individuals to always assist the needy and continue to pray for the leaders.