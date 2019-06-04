<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, after the completion of the Ramadan fast, a major pillar of Islam.

In a statement, Governor Obaseki urged Muslims to promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another in the spirit of the celebrations.

According to him, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr after completion of the Ramadan fast, a major pillar of Islam.

“The Holy month of Ramandan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.”

Noting that the government was committed to promoting peaceful co-existence in the state, the governor said, “I urge all Muslims in Edo State to sustain these values even after the Holy month to build a prosperous and peaceful Edo State where everyone can actualise their dreams.”