Governor Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has ordered the payment of council workers salary before the Sallah.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mustafa Barkindo, made this known to journalists on Tuesday in Yola, the state capital.

“In the spirit of Eid El Fitr, the governor has directed the ministry to pay one month salary to local government staff including those of primary health care and local education authority,” Mr Barkindo said.

The commissioner said the ministry was working towards that and that the staff should be expecting their salary alert as from Wednesday.