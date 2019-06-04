<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has called for tolerance between the various ethnic, religious and political groups in the state.

The governor made the appeal in his Sallah message to the citizenry signed by his spokesperson, Dr Ladan Salihu.

“Government will continue to work for the peaceful coexistence amongst the various ethnic groups and individuals in the state,” he stated.

He added that the protection of lives and properties of the entire people of Bauchi state is paramount to his administration.

He thanked the people of Bauchi state for giving him the mandate to serve them and reiterated his pledge to provide basic amenities in order to improve their general wellbeing.

Governor Mohammed also called on people to make necessary sacrifices and reflect on their spiritual commitments during Ramadan as well as help the less privileged.

He prayed to Allah for the peace, unity and progress of Bauchi state and Nigeria.

He called on the people of the state to join hands with his administration to tackle crime so that people can pursue legitimate activities without fear of intimidation and harassment.

He also enjoined people to obey traffic rules in order to reduce accidents on the road during and after the Sallah celebrations.