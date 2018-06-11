Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Monday approved the immediate release of fund for payment of June salary to the state and local government workers.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abubakar Dakingari, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi.

The statement quoted the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Yauri, as saying that the gesture is to enable workers celebrate the Eid-El-Fitr in joy and happiness with their families.

“The governor also wishes all workers delightful celebrations,’’ it said.