As Muslim faithfuls bask in the euphoria of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has charged the people of the state particularly Muslims to uphold peace and sustain the virtues of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Governor made the charge in his Eid-el-Fitr message which was released on Tuesday.

Expressing his felicitations to the Muslim community in the state on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, Abiodun noted that the sacrifices made during Ramadan should draw everyone closer to the Almighty God.

He urged Muslims to draw enduring lessons from the holy month of Ramadan, which according to him, include personal sacrifices, love, peace and self-denial.

He also called on Muslims to emulate the good virtues and teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

Abiodun appealed to Muslim faithfuls to see beyond artificial divisions including ethnic and religious differences in our society urging them abide strictly by the teachings of the Holy Quran as propagated by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

He said: “Peace is essential to the development of any nation. We should all, therefore, continue to pray and work for the peace and unity of the nation. We should focus on the things that bind us together, and eschew the ones that are capable of dividing us.”