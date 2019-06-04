<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Muslims in Gombe State joined their counterparts around the world Tuesday in celebrating the Eid al-Fitr festival, bringing to an end the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Presiding cleric at the state Eid praying ground Malam Aliyu Hammari told worshipers to be steadfast in their service to God and man.

The cleric also called for sanity, truthfulness and steadfastness in the country’s leadership, as according to him these are prerequisite for peaceful co-existence.

In a message to herald the day, Gombe governor Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya said citizens must rise above ethno-religious prejudices for the common good of the state.

“As we celebrate the Eid el-fitr festival, I want to admonish us to learn from the good lessons of Ramadan which connotes piety, obedience and selflessness,” the governor said.

“We must also imbibe the tenets of Islam which promotes peace, tolerance, modesty and love.”

Congratulating Muslims in the state for a successful Ramadan, the governor described peace as catalyst for socio-economic development, urging residents to live in harmony.