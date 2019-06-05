<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Grand masters of data, Globacom, has congratulated the Muslim faithful in Nigeria; for successfully completing the 30-day Ramandan fast.

In a message to commemorate the occasion, the telecommunications company urged them to remain steadfast to the inherent lessons of the holy month of Ramadan which includes godliness, philanthropy, good neighbourliness, contentment and righteousness.

Globacom enjoined the Muslim faithful to see the season as a time for worship, piety and sober reflection.

“We wish Nigerian Muslims happy Eid-el-Fitri. We join them to celebrate the conclusion of the holy month, and urge everyone to redouble efforts towards making Nigeria a better place for all. May the Almighty Allah accept your prayers,” Globacom prayed.

The company also enjoined the Muslim faithful to pray for the peace and unity of the nation and promised to continue to provide affordable voice and data services during the Eid-el-Fitri holidays and beyond.

It also urged both existing and new subscribers to take advantage of opportunities offered by Glo Daily Data Splash and other pocket-friendly packages to reach out to friends and family members in and outside Nigeria to share love and goodwill during the season and after.

Ramadan is observed during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar as enshrined in the Holy Qu’ran and concluded with the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri. It is the fourth pillar of the Islamic faith, and it involves 29 or 30 days of fasting by Muslims.