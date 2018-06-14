The Kaduna Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday warned skaters in the state to stay off the roads or have their skating shoes confiscated.

The Sector Commander, Umar Ibrahim, told newsmen in Kaduna that the measure was to prevent accidents and loss of lives to skating during Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

Umar said instead of skating in or around the stadium, the skaters, mostly teenagers, dangerously skate on township roads and highways, putting their lives and others’ at risk.

According to him, such recklessness must be addressed, particularly during the Sallah celebration.

He added that “I want to caution teenagers who will want to skate during the sallah celebration to do that in the stadium and not on the roads.

“We will be out to arrest and confiscate the roller skating shoes of any teenager found on the streets of Kaduna. Anyone who wants to skate should go to the stadium.”

He urged parents to caution their children to save their lives and avoid embarrassment.

Umar also said the command had deployed 250 personnel to major highways and strategic locations to ensure hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He added that 15 ambulances had been strategically positioned for timely response to emergency and to boost safety during the period and beyond.

He explained that “apart from major highways, our men would be stationed at major junctions and roundabouts within the metropolis to ensure free flow of traffic.”

The sector commander noted that the command’s special Sallah operation, which started on June 13, would end on June 18, with focus on speed violation, over loading, speed limiter device violation, route violation and use of phone while driving.

He said any motorist caught violating the rules would face the wrath of the law.

In the advent of accident, the commander appealed to health centres to accept victims to save lives.