The Jigawa Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 284 personnel and two ambulances to ensure safety on the roads across the state during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Mr Angus Ibezim, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday.

Ibezim said that the personnel deployed comprised 50 officers, 210 marshals and 25 special marshals.

He said that eight patrol vehicles were also mobilised for the five-day operation, which commenced on June 13.

According to him, in case of any accident, the command has put all measures in place to ensure the sustenance of its 15 minutes response time.

Ibezim further said that the personnel would be stationed at strategic locations and flash points to control traffic and crowd as well as conduct rescue mission in case of any eventuality.

The sector commander said that the corps would partner with other security agencies in the state in providing maximum safety throughout the period.

“This year’s Eid-el-Fitr Sallah celebration is at hand. Expectedly, road traffic will increase.

“It will be characterised by high incidences of stress arising from appropriate and inappropriate road use,” he said.

Ibezim said that the corps would carry out its operations from June 13 to 18, focusing on traffic control along the major routes leading to prayer grounds.

He said the officials would check overloading, dangerous driving, number plate violation, driver’s license violation, use of phone while driving, lane discipline and tyre violation.

The sector commander urged residents of the state to cooperate with all security personnel for safe, secured and successful Sallah celebration.