As part of measures to guarantee a violence-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it would deploy a total of 45, 000 of its personnel across the country.

Also, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has ordered massive deployment of men and materials during the period.

In a statement yesterday, the corps disclosed that vulnerable places, such as prayer grounds, shopping centres, and recreation centres would be given adequate security attention during the celebrations.

The Federal Government had declared Friday, June 15, and Monday, June 18, as public holidays, to enable Muslim faithful celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr.

Consequently, the NSCDC said its” Commandant General Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has ordered the deployment of 45,000 personnel across the nation for Eid-Fitri festival”.

The statement further “charged the state commandants to work in synergy with other sister agencies and urged the personnel to be civil and diplomatic in their approach to the populace”.

In a similar vein, the Police has indicated its plans to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, conveyed the IGP’s directive in a statement.

Apart from deploying in prayer grounds and other vulnerable places, Moshood said major highways would also witness intensified patrols.

“The Inspector General of Police has directed Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge Zones and State Commands nationwide to beef up security and ensure massive deployment of Police personnel to all Eid praying grounds and other venues of celebration throughout the country, to prevent crime and ensure hitch free celebration”, the police said.

According to the Force: ”This operation will cover recreation centres, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities.

“Federal Highway patrol teams and anti-crime patrols have been deployed along major roads and highways throughout the country for the protection of public highways and major roads to ensure safety of travellers, commuters and other road users. They are under strict instruction to be civil, polite and firm in carrying out their duties.

“Police visibility patrols and surveillance will be maintained, raiding of criminal hideouts, black spots currently ongoing throughout the country aimed at removing criminal elements from the society will be sustained all through the period of the Eld-el-Fitr celebration and beyond. Special Police deployments will be made to flash/vulnerable points.

“The Nigeria Police Force is hereby imploring members of the public to cooperate with Police personnel deployed in their localities.

“The Inspector General of Police once again wishes the Muslim faithful and all Nigerians happy Eid-el-Fitri celebration. He enjoins them to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest Police station.”