The Ogun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised Muslims to imbibe the lessons learnt during Ramadan in their day-to-day activities after the Eid festival.

The CAN Spokesperson in the state, Pastor Tolulope Taiwo, gave the advice in an interview with journalist on Thursday, NAN reports.

According to Taiwo, Ramadan is characterised by total submission to God, self-denial and abstinence from bad vices.

“The fear of God, with which the Muslims observed the Ramadan fast, should regulate their daily activities, even after Ramadan.





“If these lessons of Ramadan are sustained in our daily activities, there will be no room for wars, kidnappings, killings and hatred among us in Nigeria.

“We should continue to show love, forgiveness and respect for one another, while the lessons of Ramadan must reflect in our daily lives,” he said.

The cleric also urged them not to relent in praying for the country and its leaders for peace to reign.

He urged the faithful to abstain from things that are antithetical to the Holy Quran and to continue with good hearts.

The CAN spokesperson further appealed to political leaders to find permanent solutions to the various challenges in the country.