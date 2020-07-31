



Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi, has felicitated Muslim Ummah and entire Nigerians with a call on them to imbibe the spirit of perseverance, which is one of the symbols of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Danladi made the call in Ilorin on Friday in his Eid-el-Kabir message signed by his media aide, Sheriff Ibrahim.

“I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sister all over the country, as we live to witness and celebrate another Eid-ul-Adha.

“This year has been a challenging one, but we must persevere and empathize with ourselves, during and beyond the festive period, as Allah (SWT) dictates.





“Eid-ul-Adha commemorates the trial and triumph of Prophet Ibrahim (ASW), the holy prophet sailed through, because of his perseverance and strong will to sacrifice his personal comfort,” Danladi said.

The Speaker urged Nigerians to see the global pandemic as a trial and prayed God for its total elimination in all parts of the country.

Danladi advised residents of the state to celebrate with their families at home and adhere strictly to safety protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.