Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, has felicited with the Muslim Ummah and indeed all Nigerlites on the celebration of Eid-el-Adha.

In a Sallah message, Governor Sani-Bello expressed gratitude to God for being alive to witness and celebrate yet another important act of Islamic religious worship which symbolizes our faith, trust and obedience to Allah as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to fulfill Allah’s command to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

The Governor, therefore, enjoined all Muslim faithful to internalize and practice the innate and core lessons of the festival which essentially reinforces the spirit of sacrifice, tolerance, sympathy, empathy, devotion to duty, and the promotion of harmonious coexistence.

“We need to appreciate the fact that, faith in Allah, Trust In Almighty and Obedience to His commandments are the foundations of our relationship with Almighty Allah (SWT)”.

He used the occasion to renew his administration’s commitment to the pursuit of peace, unity, progress and the overall development of the State.

Governor Sani-Bello advised political elites to play politics by the rules especually as we approach the 2019 general elections stressing that “what binds us as Nigerlites is greater than our political differences.

The Governor call on all Nigerians to continue to support Government at all levels assuring that the state government will continue to strive towards providing qualitative healthcare services, improved education, urban and rural roads, water supply as well as sustainable women and youths groups empowerment.

He express gratitude to the Traditional Institutions and Religious Leaders for their continued, unalloyed support, cooperation, understanding and wise counsel towards effective service delivery to the people.

“As we contribute our quota to the development of our state in the last three years, I believe we are on the right path to sustainable development of the state and we hope to continue to serve Nigerlites beyond 2019, Insha’Allah.

The Governor urged Nigerlites to be security conscious and proactively report any suspicious persons or group trying to breach or compromise the relative peace and tranquillity enjoyed in the state.

He assured that the state government will do everything possible, within the ambit of the law, to ensure that the State remains one of the most peaceful in the country in order to attract the much needed investments for our socio-economic development.

“We must continue to resist all attempts by any group to cause disaffection between or among us under any guise. Let me reassure you that our administration will work assiduously to make Niger State the pride of the present and future generations. I therefore encourage you all to go about your celebrations, peacefully and report all suspicious acts capable of breaching public peace to nearest law enforcement agents across the state”.

Governor Sani-Bello also called on all Nigerians to pray for the continued guidance purposeful direction and wisdom for President Muhammadu Buhari, as he pilots the affairs of this great Nation.