The Egba Traditional Council, rose from its meeting in Abeokuta, the state capital, yesterday and rejected the appointment of 75 coronet Obas by the immediate past Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Amosun had in the twilight of his administration amid controversies appointed the 75 coronet Obas across the 20 local governments areas of the state.

However, his successor, Governor Dapo Abiodun had during his inauguration said his administration would not allow any form of assault on the traditional institution or its values. Towards this, he inaugurated a chieftaincy review committee with the responsibility to re-evaluate the last minute installation of the monarchs.

The Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, who was recently inaugurated as the committee chairman, thanked the governor for taking the bold step to right the wrongs of the past through the committee.

While lamenting that traditional institution had been “bastardised and destroyed.” in the state, the first class traditional ruler thanked the governor for taking a “bold step” to right the wrongs of the past by setting up the committee.

During the Egba Traditional Council meeting presided over by the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, at the Alake palace, the traditional rulers rejected Amosun’s appointments.

The two-paragraph resolution signed by Oba Gbadebo in his capacity as President, Egba Traditional Council read: “the appointments of coronets in most areas dominance of the Egba Traditional Council did not follow the precepts of chieftaincy law in the state.