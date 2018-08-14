The Akwa Ibom State Government has raised the alarm that activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), if not checked would scare away foreign investors from Nigeria.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, who stated this when he spoke with newsmen in Uyo, yesterday, said if the EFCC alleged witch-hunt is allowed to continue, it would work against the growth of the nation.

Udoh said if the anti-graft agency is continually used by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government as an attack tool against political opponents, investors would abandon Nigeria due to a feeling of insecurity.

He said it is the height of impunity and insensitivity for an agency of the federal government to have frozen the account of a state government without any prior notice or communication.

He said such would never have occurred if the federal government had any iota of concern about the people of Akwa Ibom State, especially the public servants whose means of livelihood they shut.

Reacting to recent claims by the agency that N1.4 billion was traced to 11 accounts belonging to the Akwa Ibom Government, Udoh declared such as false, maintaining that the agency had no valid reason for taking such step without any prior notice or communication.

He maintained that the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration thrives on integrity, transparency and accountability, hence its decision to consistently publish its account reports.