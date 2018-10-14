



The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the weekend asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately make public its findings on the union’s petition to it, in which corruption allegations were made against the University of Ilorin.

ASUU noted with dismay that since December, 29, 2016 that it submitted petition against the former Vice Chancellor Professors I.O Oloyede and A.G Ambali, the agency against its mode of operation has maintained inglorious silence to the petition.

The academic staff union expressed surprise that the EFCC’s way of treating its petition on the University of Ilorin is different from the manner the agency picked up administrators in Obafemi Awolowo University and Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta.

In the petition were allegations of pension fraud, financial corruption, nepotism and other serious offenses allegedly perpetrated by these actors at the University of Ilorin.

A release signed by the Ibadan Zone Coordinator of the Union Dr Ade Adejumo said the union is “unable to fathom the rationale behind this long silence of your agency over the reported corruption cases at the university of Ilorin”

Adejumo wondered why close to two years after the submission of the petition which border on serious economic and financial crimes the anti-corruption agency is has not deemed it fit to invite any of the alleged offenders.

“Our union is surprised that your agency has not invited the alleged offenders and has not taken any steps towards bringing them to justice. Our apprehension is compounded by the fact that, not too, long ago, the spokesperson of the University of Ilorin Mr Kunle Akogun, in a Radio program, reported that your agency without recourse to due process has “thrown the petition into dustin.”

ASUU therefore asked the agency to immediately make its findings on these very serious allegations public and bring the affected persons to justice.