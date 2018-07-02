The newly elected executives of University of Osun Alumni Association have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to investigate the former executives of the Alumni over alleged N5million graft.

The newly executives stated this during the inauguration of the Lagos chapter of the association.

Speaking at the event which took place in Lagos, the president of the association, Mr. Aboderin Ademuyiwa, said, ”Before we came on board, there was no structure on ground. What the association had was just portfolio executives. The state chapters ought to have been inaugurated since the inception of the association but nothing was done. The new executives led by me has taken a bold step to inaugurate the Lagos chapter and we will move to other States to inaugurate their chapters”.

Dwelling on the petition calling for the cancellation of the election that brought him to power, Mr. Ademuyiwa said, “There is no disunity in our association. We just have a situation where one of the contestants who lost in the election is conniving with the Board of Trustees to scuttle a democratic process that produced executives in a free and fair election but the Congress members will resist this move.

‘’They have skeletons in their cupboard. They do not want to give account of their stewardship as we have found out the last executives have to answer to the misuse of the Alumni fund .As I am talking to you, we found out that the last executives cannot account for over N5 million.

‘’The EFCC will have step in if the money is not returned to the Alumni. National Executive Council by the power vetted on it by the constitution of our association has hereby dissolved the BOT and they will be made to give account of their stewardship.”

Asked what plans the newly executives have for the Alumni and the university at large, Ademuyiwa said, “We plan to have an Alumni hostel, a complex within Oshogbo. The Alumni hostel will be located in Opoko. We have also set up a committee to look into the security challenge in Opkoko.