The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has unfrozen the bank accounts of Benue state government.

Terver Akase, chief press secretary to Samuel Ortom, governor of the state, confirmed this on Thursday.

This comes less than 24 hours after the Nigerian Governors’ Forum tackled the commission for the action.

Abdulaziz Yari, chairman of the forum, had described the act as unconstitutional, calling on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to call the anti-graft agency to order.