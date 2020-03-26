<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In the latest attempt to end fraud related tax in the lottery and betting industry in Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered the identity of Thirty Five (35) lottery business operators who do not have core licenses or permits to operate.

The 35 illegal companies’ names were unraveled during an investigation that was carried out on the operations of lottery companies in the country, supported by a document from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) based on request from the EFCC.

The illegal companies are: Emerald Bets International Limited (Emerald Bet), Saharabets Sports Ltd (Surebet247), Bimm Entertainment Ltd (Easy Bet), Champion Superbet (Superbet), EbonyBet, 360Bets Limited, Bet Now Global Business Services Limited, Caryle Investment Limited (BetMunster), Camlake Limited (Wakabet) and West Africa Betting Company Limited (PMUbet).





Others are Playwin International Limited (RukkaBet), Ana Lottery Ltd, ParknBet Champion Bookmakers. Nig. Limited, Space Gaming, Fane Int’l Sports Tour Limited (First Fane Sports), Zandalex Int’l Nigeria Limited, Gidi Games, Uwin Bets Limited, Megawin Bets Limited, Vertical Bets and Gaming Limited, Smart Bet Limited (Power Bet), EasyGold Network (Awoof Bet), Melbet and 22Bet.

Some others who were discovered to be operating illegally include: LovingBet, LionBet, NetBet, Nairapower Bet, SupaBet, SportBet, KorectWin, 2SureBet, Betwin9ja and Western Sportbet Nigeria Limited.

Investigation also revealed that only 21 licensed operators and 18 companies with permits from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, currently operate in the country.

Those hitherto operating illegally, in contravention of the relevant laws and guidelines would, henceforth , face the full wrath of the law as investigation is ongoing on their illegal activities.