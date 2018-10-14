



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has seized gold worth about $3,131,412.39 (about N1,127,308,460.39), being allegedly exported to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, illegally.

The precious metal was said to have been seized at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by a team of EFCC detectives led by a female officer.

According to a report, one Abba Ali Yahaya was identified as the brain behind the deal.

Abba also had on him €112,000 undeclared and no fewer than 19 Automated Teller Machine cards.

The gold was reportedly handed over to Abba by a syndicate of illegal miners operating in Zamfara State.