The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has seized gold worth about $3,131,412.39 (about N1,127,308,460.39), being allegedly exported to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, illegally.
The precious metal was said to have been seized at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by a team of EFCC detectives led by a female officer.
According to a report, one Abba Ali Yahaya was identified as the brain behind the deal.
Abba also had on him €112,000 undeclared and no fewer than 19 Automated Teller Machine cards.
The gold was reportedly handed over to Abba by a syndicate of illegal miners operating in Zamfara State.
