<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is seeking the support and technical expertise of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in the disposal of petroleum products forfeited to the Federal Government.

This is by individuals and companies convicted of illegal dealing in petroleum products.

EFCC’s acting spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade, in a statement in Abuja, on Tuesday quoted the commission’s secretary, Mr Ola Olukoyede, to have asked for the support when he visited DPR, Port Harcourt Zone, on Tuesday.

According to Olukoyede, the EFCC needs the technical expertise of officials of DPR to sell off petroleum products carried by trucks forfeited to the government, as contained in a final forfeiture order.

“The final forfeiture was recently granted the EFCC by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

“We have a court order empowering the EFCC to conduct the sale of petroleum products carried by 244 trucks forfeited to the government.

“As you know, the extractive Industry is technical. We need your support in the process of disposal of the products.

“We need to determine the status and volume of the products. We need your technical expertise in this regard,” he said.

Port Harcourt’s Zonal Coordinator of DPR, Mr Bassey Nkanga, thanked Olukoyede for the visit and expressed readiness of his Department to support the EFCC in carrying out the sale of the products.

“We know the importance of EFCC. We are ready to collaborate with you. That is what we have been doing and we will continue to do so,” he said.