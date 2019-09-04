<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission announced today that it has secured an interim forfeiture order over some assets owned by former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Among the items listed are 16 blocks of 96 flats and a bungalow, multi-million naira estate/hotel, 2 schools, 1 shopping plaza and 1 supermarket complex.

Head of the EFCC in Enugu zone, Usman Imam, said all the assets belonged to Okorocha and his family members.

Other properties awaiting interim forfeiture, he said, are a twin 3-storey building and a 3-bedroom bungalow and a duplex in Enugu.

The list of forfeited assets were given today by Imam, at a press conference to highlight the efforts of the commission in fighting finamcial crimes, especially the phenomenon of Yahoo-Yahoo, now denting the image of Nigeria.

According to him, 47 exotic cars have been seized from the Yahoo Yahoo boys.

“Here in Enugu Zonal Office, our operations against cybercrime which necessitated many raids in Enugu, Anambra and Imo states, usually follow petitions and intelligence reports from individuals, operatives, and in some cases, sister law enforcement agencies.”

“For example, one Okpara Promise, who was arrested in Owerri, Imo State, after discreet surveillance was conducted on him, had his house searched and an incriminating document bearing Federal Bureau of Investigation Certificate of Inheritance, was recovered in his email, [email protected] The document was forwarded to the office of the Legal Attache, United States Consulate, Victoria Island, Lagos, for confirmation from FBI. Thereafter, a response from FBI revealed the said document to be fake, which informed the decision to charge the case to court. The suspect was later convicted”, he revealed.

Overall, the Enugu zone has secured 66 convictions and recovered N213, 850,230 and $10,600, buildings and vehicles, from January till date.