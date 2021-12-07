The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the final forfeiture of the recovered cumulative sum of over N503 million to the federal government.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the amount included a sum of N393, 053,530.93 in various bank accounts and a property at GRA Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State valued at N110million.

Justice M.U Dogondaji ordered the final forfeiture of the assets as prayed by the EFCC while ruling on the application brought by the Sokoto zonal command of the Commission

The court had earlier granted an interim order of forfeiture in respect of the monies and property traced to the bank accounts of an individual and a corporate entity on the suspicion they were proceeds of illicit activities.

Following the order, the court had given a window for anyone interested in the monies and property to show cause why they should not be finally forfeited to the federal government.

With no opposition to the EFCC’s application for the final forfeiture, Justice Dogondaji granted the final order forfeiting N205.8 million in Bandado Aisha Magaji’s Ecobank account No: 3080009372; N22.1million in Bandado Aisha Magaji’s Ecobank account No: 4103066788; N36.3 million in Meenu and Meera Nig. Ltd’s Ecobank account No: 5662025663; N83.6 million in Meenu and Meera Nig. Ltd’s Ecobank account No: 3080039831 and a plot of land situated in GRA Birnin-Kebbi valued at N110 million to the federal government of Nigeria.