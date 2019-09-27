The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says an investigation is ongoing on the seized $2.8 million at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

A Federal High Court, in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of the sums of N291, 367, 914.35 and another $287, 500 to the federal government.

The final forfeiture followed diligent prosecution of Haruna Mohammed for alleged fraud and money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The court had on July 3, 2019 granted interim forfeiture of the sums via a suit number FHC/ABJ/C5/694/2019.

