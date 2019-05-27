<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has convicted an ATM fraudster in Benue State, Ikechukwu Sunday Onovo, using the plea bargain option.

The convict, who was sentenced last weekend, was arrested in Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area of the state about three weeks ago and arraigned before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon at a Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi.

It was gathered that following the plea bargain earlier entered into with the convict, Onovo refunded the sum of N390, 000.00 to Muktar Ali, a complainant whom he defrauded via ATM. He also forfeited his Peugeot 406 car purchased from proceeds of crime in exchange for a fine of N500,000.00 on conviction.

Onovo was also to plead guilty to an amended one count charge of the offence.

The charge states “That you, Ikechukwu Sunday Onovo, on or about the 19th day of April, 2019 at Makurdi, in the Makurdi judicial Division of the Federal High Court did steal an electronic card to wit: A Union Bank Debit Card issued in the name of Mukhtar Ali with Account No. 0046285378 and withdrew the sum of N390, 000.00 from the said account and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 33 (3) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention etc.) Act, 2015.”

In a document obtained by newsmen in Makurdi, the plea bargain agreement was entered into between the Federal Government and Onovo through his lawyer, Ibrahim Mari.