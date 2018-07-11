The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has secured no fewer than 13 convictions in its anti-corruption onslaught in the South-East between January and July.

The Zonal Head of the Commission, Adamu Danmusa, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen during the African Anti-Corruption Road Walk on Wednesday in Enugu.

He said that many institutions in Enugu State were under investigation for alleged corruption allegations.

The south east zone comprises Enugu, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Anambra States.

“This year alone, the zone has secured no fewer than 13 convictions. No zone in the country has surpassed that within the period,” Mr Danmusa said.

The zonal head said that the Commission was dedicated to its duty of ensuring that corruption was significantly reduced if not eliminated in the country.

He, however, said that the EFCC cannot do it without adequate collaboration with members of the public and other relevant institutions.

“The fight against corruption is for everybody and not only the President and the EFCC. We should be committed to it.

“There is corruption everywhere; in our homes, schools, markets and political life. We have to fight it together for the future of our children,” Mr Danmusa said.

Chris Oluka, the Head of Public Affairs of the Commission in the zone, who spoke, said that it was organising the first South East Anti-corruption Concert.

Mr Oluka said that the event which would feature notable artistes was part of the commission’s public enlightenment and preventive mandate.

“This programme seeks to bring together Nigerians, especially the youth across the South-East zone using entertainment as veritable instrument of mobilisation and sensitisation,” Mr Oluka said.