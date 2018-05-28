The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has recorded 603 convictions since the President Muhammadu Buhari government took office in May 2015.

The commission added that it had recovered over N500bn under Buhari.

The EFCC said in a statement by its Spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, that the figure is the aggregate of the 103, 195 and 189 convictions recorded in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively.

It also includes the 116 convictions recorded in the first five months of this year.

The statement read in part, “President Buhari was elected three years ago on a ticket that pledged to address the monster called corruption.

The EFCC under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu is the lead agency driving the anti-corruption agenda of the administration.

“The ground-breaking conviction record of the commission is the more salutary given that it includes the conviction, for the first time in the history of the country, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Nwobike.

“For the first time too, judges and top military officers including retired Service Chiefs are being prosecuted for corrupt enrichment.”

The commission said under the current administration it had literally altered the narrative of the fight against corruption in Nigeria through aggressive tracing and recovery of stolen assets.

“Over N500bn has been recovered in the last three years by the agency; while the impunity with which public funds are stolen has been curtailed substantially as people have come to the realisation that there are consequences if one is found to have illegally dipped hands in the public till, ” it added.