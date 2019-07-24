<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Wednesday visited Rochas Okorocha’s Foundation College, All-In Supermarket and East High Primary and Secondary school owned by his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, and sealed them.

Okorocha who is currently serving as a senator representing Imo West senatorial district, could not be contacted to confirm the story, but when newsmen contacted his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, he said “I am putting a press statement on the development together”.

The sealed assets read “Under investigation by EFCC, keep off.”