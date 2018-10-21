The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has returned the international passports of a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, and a former governor candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and later Social Democratic Party in Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, to them, PUNCH reports.

According to the newspaper, Obanikoro met certain conditions before his passport was returned to him.

The duo were accused of being recipients of illegal funds from the office of a former National Security Adviser, retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

Obanikoro was specifically accused of giving N.1.3 billion to a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, who is at present being detained by the EFCC, for the prosecution of his election in 2014.

Omisore was also said to have used N1.3 billion allegedly received from Dasuki through Obanikoro to prosecute his failed governorship bid in 2014.

Meanwhile, the newspaper said Obanikoro has travelled to the United States of America, where he is a citizen, for medical treatment.

Obanikoro was said to have returned N100 million out of the N4.7 billion he allegedly collected from Dasuki to the coffers of the Federal Government.

Obanikoro has since dumped the PDP for the ruling party at the federal level, All Progressives Congress.

Omisore, the governorship candidate of the SDP for the last governorship election in Osun State, threw his weight behind the candidacy of the APC flag bearer, Gboyega Oyetola, leading to his emergence as the winner of the poll.