



Mr. Tanimu Turaki, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A source in the anti-graft agency confirmed this on Tuesday.

According to the source, Babalele Abdullahi who is the son-in-law to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has also been released.

Turaki, a former minister and the present Deputy Director General (Administration) the PDP Campaign Organisation, was said to have been arrested on Monday.

On the other hand, Abdullahi who is the finance director of Atiku’s group of companies was arrested on Saturday by EFCC operatives who reportedly stormed his residence in Abuja.

Reacting to the arrest in a tweet on Monday, the PDP candidate said his son-in-law was detained by the EFCC and “paying the price for supporting me”

He condemned the arrest and warned that the government’s mandate was to pursue peace and justice for all, and not just those who support it.

Meanwhile, the PDP had claimed that Turaki was arrested and detained after being invited by the EFCC to endorse a bail document for Abdullahi.

The party said that the detention of its chieftain was part of the alleged plot by the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to “use state apparatus of power” to intimidate its leaders.

It, therefore, called on the anti-graft agency to release Turaki immediately and unconditionally.

Following the arrest, the EFCC had said it would make known its reasons for arresting Atiku’s son-in-law “at the appropriate time”.