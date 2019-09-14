<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It was end of the road for 11 suspected internet fraudsters as they were arrested at their hideout in an early morning raid in Sapele, Delta State on Saturday by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office.

The surprise raid in the wee hours of the day which was based on intelligence took the suspects by surprise and later led to a mild protest by their sympathizes several hours after the EFCC team had left the city.

The suspects arrested are: Omomua Victor, Demi Johnson, Agufure Godstime, Agboroko Precious, Anthony Omonomo, Onskharoma Julius and Freeborn Efe. Others are Akama Precious, Tagbajiemi Promise George Raphael and Stanley Agabiri.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include a lap top computer, a Mercedes-Benz car, computers, mobile Phones, flash drives and internet modems.

According to the EFCC, the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon investigations were completed.