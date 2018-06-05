The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it recovered over N220 million in the past five months from cases of fraud and corrupt practices in the South-South zone.

The anti-graft agency further disclosed that it has recovered about $15, 000 and secured 13 convictions out of 28 cases it charged to court within the period under review.

South-South Zonal Director of EFCC, Mr. Nnaghe Obono Itam, stated this, on Tuesday, when he addressed newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Itam also said that many property were recovered, adding that the commission has received about 166 complaints to add to existing cases.

He said, “Between January and today (yesterday), we have received 166 complaints from the zone and we have charged 28 of the cases to court and at the moment, we have secured 13 convictions.

“Within the period too, we have recovered little above N220 million and $15,000. We are still investigating some of the matters we have before us.

The EFCC boss also dismissed claims by Governor Nyesom Wike that the commission is making moves to close some of the state’s accounts.

He noted that it is only the State House of Assembly that has the responsibility to call for probe into the government account based on ruling of a court of competent jurisdiction.

“I am not aware that EFCC either at Abuja or here, is making any move to block any bank account belonging to the state. There is a subsisting court judgement, it is only the State Assembly that can call for investigation if they see that the state fund is not being managed properly”, he explained.

Itam noted that the commission was investigating fake contractor syndicates in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He said, “We have people who have suffered, who have fallen victim to these fake NDDC contract staff and we expect the victims to come and make complaints because when you do not have complaint, there is nothing or little you can do. It is a practice that must stop. It is corruption.”

Itam warned members of the public against giving out their account details or Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card for illicit transactions, noting that most people, who stole funds and transferred into their bank accounts, do not have any link with the crime.

“We are warning people to stop giving their account numbers in the name of helping them. I wonder why people still give their account numbers and ATM to others to receive illicit funds.

“It is unhealthy to give your account numbers to people for help. People who receive these stolen money are not the actual people who commit the crime”.