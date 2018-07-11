The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it received over 300 petitions from individuals and organisations on alleged financial crimes in Borno from January to July this year.

Head of EFCC Zonal Office, Maiduguri, Aminu Aliyu, who disclosed this at a ceremony organized to in Maiduguri on Wednesday to mark the African Anti-Corruption Day, said seven conviction were secured within the period.

Aminu said that the commission had filed 40 cases in court while 58 cases were with the legal unit of the commission for their perusal and action.

He said the commission rejected some cases while some were settled as civil matters, just as others were directed to sister agencies that had jurisdiction to handle them.

He also said that the commission recovered N35million from individuals who defrauded people.

Aminu said: “Despite our constraints and challenges posed by the Boko Haram insurgency, the commission is living up to it expectation of combatting corruption in the country.

“As you can see today, we just went round the whole town to sensitise people to report cases of corruption and so far, things are getting much better.

“We have recorded high profile cases, ranging from money laundering, diversion of public funds and outright fraud.

“We have cases of some staff of INEC from Yobe and Borno who were charged with regard to the 2015 electroneering funds.

“One of the staff was released on bail yesterday, while the one in Damaturu is on trial.”

Aliyu commended the judiciary in the state for the timely disposal of cases brought before courts in the state.

He said: “The cooperation we are getting from the judiciary, especially speedy trials, is worthy of commendation.”