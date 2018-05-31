The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it received 240 petitions from individuals and organisations on alleged financial crimes in Borno State between January and May this year.

Head of EFCC Zonal Office, Maiduguri, Aminu Aliyu, told newsmen, in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Thursday, that the commission filed 20 of the 240 cases in courts.

He said the commission was still investigating the remaining petitions.

Aliyu who was on a condolence visit to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the death of their colleagues, said the petition on allegation of financial crimes over the 2015 elections involving some INEC officials was one OF the major cases being handle by the commission.

He said the case was in court and has been adjourned. He urged journalists to follow up such cases so as “to send the right signal to corrupt-minded persons that corruption is bad.”

He said the commission has also secured six convinction out of the 20 cases filed in the court. He disclosed that the EFCC has recovered about N30, 000 from some of the suspects.