Anti-graft operatives have raided the residence of Ita Ekpeyong, a former director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The officers from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrived Mr Ekpeyong’s home just before noon on Thursday, in an anti-corruption raid that was reportedly sanctioned by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr Ekpeyong led the DSS between 2010 and 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari replaced him with Lawal Daura, himself now removed from office.

The property being raided is located in Asokoro, Abuja. An attempt was previously made to search it in November 2017, but Mr Daura prevented it, sparking a stand-off that nearly turned fatal between SSS and EFCC operatives.

The EFCC accused Mr Ekpeyong of being culpable in the arms purchase scandal that rocked the exit of President Goodluck Jonathan. Scores of individuals and firms have been identified as allegedly sharing in the mismanaged funds, which were earmarked for the war against Boko Haram.

It was not immediately clear whether today’s raid at Mr Ekpeyong’s home, which government gave to him after his exit as DG of DSS, was a continuation of the botched search from last year.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, did not return calls and an sms sent to him about the raid.