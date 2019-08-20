<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has denied that the commission raided the residence of immediate past Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

According to him, the ex-governor’s Chief of Staff (CoS), Olukunle Ojo, was the target.

He spoke with State House correspondents during the presidential retreat for ministers-designate, permanent secretaries and other top government officials at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said that Ambode’s house was not raided contrary to media reports.

Magu, who declined more comments on the issue, said that the raid was at the premises of Ojo and not Ambode’s.

Some media reports had claimed that ex-Governor Ambode’s house in Epe was raided by the EFCC amidst protest by some residents of the area.