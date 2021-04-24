The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyeloogun, following allegation of financial misappropriation in the Assembly.

The speaker was said to have been invited to the Lagos office of the commission on Friday

It was earlier reported that the anti-graft commission arrested and detained the Clerk of the House, Bode Aladeyelu; a lawmaker, Bankole Felemugudu, representating Akoko South West Constituency; while two other civil servants were also invited by the anti-graft agency.

The spokesman for the Lagos office of the EFCC, Ayo Oyewole, confirmed the invitation of the speaker to newsmen.

When asked, Oyewole simply said, “Yes , the Ondo Speaker was invited to our office.”





It was gathered that the speaker was almost detained at the EFCC office as he reportedly declined to take pictures in the office which was said to be part of the procedure in office after he had attended to all other processes.

A source said Oloyeloogun refused to take pictures as he insisted that his lawyers must give advice before he could do such a thing.

The source added that it took the intervention of some of the lawmakers that accompanied him to the office of the commission, who were said to have made series of telephone calls before the matter was resolved. The matter was said to have dragged for hours before it was settled.

According to the source the speaker was later released and allowed to go back to Ondo State on Friday.