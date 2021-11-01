EFCC quizzes Obi Cubana in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly detained a popular socialite and entrepreneur, Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana.

Sources who have knowledge of the case told newsmen that the Anambra-born business tycoon arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja at about 12 p.m. on Monday.

As of the time of filing this case, he was still being interrogated by operatives of the commission, according to the sources who asked not to be named because they had no authority to talk to the press about the case.

Though allegations against the socialite were sketchy as of press time, the sources disclosed that his case borders on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said he had yet to be briefed on the development.

Mr Iyiegbu held a lavish funeral for his mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu, in Oba, Anambra State in July.

Since the talk-of-the-town burial, Mr Iyiegbu has become an inspirational grass-to-grace figure appearing in interviews where he told stories of how he started in a one-room apartment as a fresh graduate undergoing the mandatory national youth service in Abuja in 1999

He told BBC Pidgin that he started as an estate agent and made his first N1 million through a house furnishing contract he got at that time.

Today, he sits atop sprawling investments in entertainment, hospitality, real estate, among others.