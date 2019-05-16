<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, over the financial dealings of the National Assembly.

It was gathered that apart from demanding records of the financial dealings of the National Assembly, Sani-Omolori was also questioned on the inauguration of the Ninth National Assembly.

A competent source at the National Assembly said the Clerk was invited on Tuesday to the headquarters of EFCC in Abuja and questioned for about six hours – from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

The source noted that apart from the initial questions on records of financial dealings of the National Assembly, Sani-Omolori was also queried about the method of election of the presiding officers of the Ninth National Assembly.

He was said to have “duly cooperated with EFCC officers”.

Contacted, a source in the EFCC confirmed Sani-Omolori’s interrogation by the anti-crime agency.

The source, who spoke anonymously because he was not authorised to comment on the issue, said the clerk visited the commission on Tuesday. It was learnt that the EFCC seized Sani-Omolori’s international passport.

It was also gathered that other key officials of the National Assembly, including the Clerk of the Senate, Clerk of the House of Representatives as well as their deputies, may be invited by the EFCC for questioning.